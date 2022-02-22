Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

NYSE:SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

