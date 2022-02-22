Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $78.17

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 21,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,447. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
