Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $78.17

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 21,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,447. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

