Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $299,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 667.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 289,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

