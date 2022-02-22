Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 50,540 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

