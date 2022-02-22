Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $38.34. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $833.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $116,699.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.