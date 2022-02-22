Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $38.34. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
The stock has a market cap of $833.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74.
In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $116,699.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
