Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $288.45

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $288.45 and last traded at $289.02, with a volume of 5398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

