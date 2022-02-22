IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Down 5.8%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 2,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $900.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

