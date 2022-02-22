Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.89

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.89 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 146750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

