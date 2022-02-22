Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNCE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

