Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 102,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,478,206 shares.The stock last traded at $26.25 and had previously closed at $26.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.