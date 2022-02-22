Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Verizon Communications by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,597,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 338,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

