Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,425,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com stock traded down $37.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,014.46. 69,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,187.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3,329.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

