Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.46. 145,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.