MarketPeak Price Hits $0.24 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108668 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

