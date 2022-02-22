Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.41. 36,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,638. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

