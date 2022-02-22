Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,610 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $7.36 on Tuesday, reaching $562.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

