Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $634,934,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.48. 11,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,471. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.78. CDW has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

