Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $2.76 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

CAT traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.96. 84,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

