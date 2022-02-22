Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.700 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,915. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. Eaton has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,043,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

