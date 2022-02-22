Captrust Financial Advisors Has $92.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

