$0.30 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

