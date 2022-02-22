Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.26

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 8952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

