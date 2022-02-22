Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 218,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,099,865 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $11.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 121,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 836,479 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

