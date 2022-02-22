Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.90. Arteris shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 784 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

