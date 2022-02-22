Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 10,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,788,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

