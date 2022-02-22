Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 10,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,788,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
A number of analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
