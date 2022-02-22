Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 1,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.