Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 83,766 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 476% compared to the average daily volume of 14,542 put options.

XLY stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.41. 629,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310,276. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $215.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.81.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,749,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,599,000 after buying an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.