Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 74,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,566,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

