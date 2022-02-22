Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares were down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 74,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,566,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
