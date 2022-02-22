$363.64 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $363.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Infinera posted sales of $330.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 189,327 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 136,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

