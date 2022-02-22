Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.21 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.78 million and $240,773.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.82 or 0.06879438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,620.91 or 0.99856670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

