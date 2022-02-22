Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for 3.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Sonos worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 745,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonos by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sonos by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 52,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.