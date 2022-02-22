Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 10,726 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 254.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. 55,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. 3M has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

