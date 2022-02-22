Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $859,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,892,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,394,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. 2,175,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,331,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.