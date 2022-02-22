Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 1,952 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 41,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

