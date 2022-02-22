Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SSE (SSE)

SSE (LON: SSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2022 – SSE had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – SSE had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price target on the stock.

LON:SSE traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,596.70 ($21.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,431. The firm has a market cap of £17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,597.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,610.48. SSE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.98).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

