Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,228 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $55,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

