swisspartners Advisors Ltd Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Clorox comprises about 0.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,121. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

