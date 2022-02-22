swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 3.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.44. 881,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,220,205. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

