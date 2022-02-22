Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.81 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.02. 18,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

