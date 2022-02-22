Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. 206,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

