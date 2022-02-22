Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $972.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post sales of $972.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.40 million. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,653. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $18,832,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

