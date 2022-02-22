Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $115.87. 31,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,185. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

