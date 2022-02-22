Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0390

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Polker has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $801,069.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.58 or 0.06894308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,655.28 or 1.00173276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050400 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.