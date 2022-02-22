Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. 48,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,307,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

