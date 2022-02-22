Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 118,850 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.