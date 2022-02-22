Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 118,850 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 539,438 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after buying an additional 314,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

