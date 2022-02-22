CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 611,106 shares.The stock last traded at $44.85 and had previously closed at $42.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

