Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 426.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 155,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

