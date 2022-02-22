PIN (PIN) Market Cap Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.19 or 0.06899575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.64 or 1.00359081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050239 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

