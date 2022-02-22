Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,824,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,429,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $218.91. 80,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day moving average is $232.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.