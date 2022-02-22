Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,235. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $542.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.